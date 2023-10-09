Huskers offer class of 2024 recruit out of Florida

A class of 2024 recruit picked up an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday afternoon. Gregory Smith of Riverview (Fla.) Sumner announced the offer on social media.

“After a talk with (secondary/defensive pass game coordinator) Coach Evan Cooper, I am blessed to receive an offer from the Huskers.”

Smith is a 6-4, 200-pound athlete currently rated three stars by the major recruiting services. The recruit was in Gainesville over the weekend on an unofficial visit.

He has yet to take any official visits and plans on making a visit to Lincoln soon. Smith told recruiting service On3 (subscription required) that he is planning on scheduling a visit in November.

“We are planning on taking an official visit to Nebraska. I didn’t get a chance to schedule one yet. We are still talking.”

The prospect has picked up offers from Florida, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Nebraska since Thursday.

