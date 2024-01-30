Huskers offer California running back

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a scholarship to a class of 2026 running back. Brian Bonner plays for Valencia High School out of Valencia, California.

According to 247Sports, Bonner ran for 500 yards during the 2023 season. He also added 457 receiving yards and 274 return yards.

The Huskers are the fourth school to offer the prospect a scholarship. Bonner has also been offered by Stanford, UNLV, and Utah.

The running back was given the offer from Husker running backs coach E.J. Barthel. You can find the announcement tweet below.

