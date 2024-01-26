Huskers offer California athlete

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a scholarship to a class of 2026 athlete. Brandon Arrington is a cornerback/wide receiver from Mount Miguel High School out of Spring Valley, California.

During his Sophomore season, he made 14 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded 25 tackles on the year.

Arrington is also an elite sprinter who clocked a 10.58-100m dash and 21.29-200m dash as a freshman. He also holds offers from BYU, Texas A&M and Utah.

Nebraska has made numerous offers to the class of 2026 but has yet to receive any commitments.

After a great conversation with my head coach @CoachVMAKASI and @HuskerCoachTW I’m extremely blessed to say I received my 12th divison 1 offer from the university of Nebraska #gohuskers 🌽 @GregBiggins @ChadSimmons_ @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/TZKAseDwpM — Brandon “Dash”Arrington (@brandonjubie2) January 24, 2024

