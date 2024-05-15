Huskers offer 2026 QB Helaman Casuga

Nebraska has offered 2026 quarterback Helaman Casuga, a native of Provo, Utah.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal caller is ranked by both 247Sports and Rivals as a four-star prospect, being highest ranked by Rivals as the no. 81 player in the country and the No. 6 pro-style quarterback.

In his recruitment, the four-star prospect received offers from over a dozen programs, including Arizona, BYU, Oregon, TCU, USC, Utah, and Washington State.

The Cornhuskers currently do not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class but currently hold eight commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, including recently picking up a commitment four-star California quarterback TJ Lateef.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire