Huskers offer 2026 offensive lineman

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football coaching staff continues to extend offers to prospects in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles. Their most recent reported offer is to a massive offensive tackle out of Texas.

That offer is to Euless, Texas native Pupungatoa Katoa out of Trinity High School. Katoa according to his X account owns measurements of 6-foot-5 and 358-pounds. He also owns offers in his recruitment so far from Texas State and Utah State.

#AGTG After a great talk with @Coach_JM1 I’m extremely grateful to say I have received my 3rd D1 offer from University Of Nebraska Huskers. I’m very grateful for the man above for continuing to bless me with these opportunities. @IAR2_Football @RecruitTrinity @Molitoni4 pic.twitter.com/nuqk6B2o3J — Pupungatoa Katoa (@toa_katoa) December 11, 2023

Notably, Trinity is the same high school that produced one of the nation’s top running backs in Oklahoma State tailback Ollie Gordon. The Huskers currently do not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class but have offered over 50 prospects in the cycle thus far.

While Matt Rhule and company are extending offers to prospects in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes they are also working on putting the finishing touches on their 2024 recruiting class which includes trying to flip the nation’s top-ranked quarterback Dylan Raiola from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire