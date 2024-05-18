Huskers offer 2026 four-star receiver Jordan Clay

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are the latest program to offer Texas wide receiver Jordan Clay, who is part of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Clay, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver out of James Madison High School in San Antonio, is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN, while On3 and Rivals rank him as a three-star prospect.

Other notable programs that have offered Clay include Houston, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Texas Tech.

The Cornhuskers currently do not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class, but they have been on a hot streak with their 2025 recruiting class, including recently landing four-star quarterback TJ Lateef.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire