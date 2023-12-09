Huskers offer 2025 pass rusher committed to Purdue

Shortly after offering class of 2025 defensive lineman Caden O’Rourke, Nebraska extended an offer on Thursday to 2025 defensive end Keylan Abrams out of Desoto, Texas.

Abrams is a three-star prospect on both 247Sports and Rivals, ranked as a top-100 player in Texas by both sites. This past June, Abrams made the decision to end his recruitment early by committing to fellow Big Ten program, Purdue. His only other offers come from Fresno State and Bowling Green.

Abrams is on the smaller side for a defensive end prospect, standing at just 6-foot-2 and 206-pound according to Rivals.

The Huskers currently hold four commitments in their 2025 recruiting class from athlete Caden VerMaas, running back Connor Booth, defensive tackle Tyson Terry, and athlete CJ Simon.

#AGTG After a Conversation with @CoachMattRhule I’m Blessed to receive an Offer from The University of Nebraska pic.twitter.com/HClkn5Mpa6 — ᴋᴇʏʟᴀɴ "ᴋᴇᴋᴇ" ᴀʙʀᴀᴍs (@KeylanAbrams) December 7, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire