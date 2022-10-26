Huskers in the NFL: Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season saw various ups and downs for former Husker football players. Rookies Cam Taylor-Britt (Cincinnati) and Samori Toure (Green Bay) made their NFL debut, with the former playing a large role on defense.

On the flip side, a handful of Huskers were either held out of the game, sidelined with an ailment or suffered an injury in this past weekend’s slate of games.

Although Taylor-Britt came off the Bengals’ injured reserve last week, Randy Gregory, Matt Farniok and Nick Gates are sidelined with injuries. JoJo Domann, Jack Stoll, Cam Jurgens and Lamar Jackson didn’t see action.

Leading the way for the Huskers, perhaps to little surprise, was Lavonte David and Brett Maher, both of whom have had stellar seasons to this point.

Below are all the former Huskers’ notes and stats from Week 7 in the NFL:

Lavonte David

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates a turn over during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

David continued to play at the forefront of the Tampa Bay defense, racking up seven tackles in the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to Carolina. David and fellow linebacker Devin White lead the team in tackles with 53.

Brett Maher

Aug 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) scores a field goal with a hold by punter Chris Jones (6) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at LeviÕs Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys enjoy seeing Maher on the field for extra points and the former Huskers booted three of them on Sunday, along with a 22-yard field goal. Maher has made 15 of 17 field goals and 11 of 12 PAT’s this year.

Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (30) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Story continues

The rookie cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals made his long-awaited debut on Sunday after spending the first few weeks of the season on IR. Taylor-Britt made 3 tackles and played a significant amount on defense in the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Samori Toure

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) Lambeau leaps into the crowd at Packers Family Night on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

Gpg Family Night 08052022 0002

Toure also made his NFL debut on Sunday, catching one pass from Aaron Rodgers for four yards in Green Bay’s 23-21 loss to Washington.

Rex Burkhead

Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) and defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (92) tackles Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) during the first quarter gainst the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Burkhead continues to play in a complimentary role behind Dameon Pierce in the Houston Texans’ backfield, but caught five passes for 11 yards and rushed twice for eight yards in Houston’s loss to Las Vegas.

Ameer Abdullah

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs for a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (50) in the second quarter in the Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Abdullah continued to see work in the kick return game, but also made plays on offense and special teams defense. He caught two passes for seven yards, made three tackles on special teams, and returned a kick for 17 yards in the Raiders’ 38-20 win over Houston.

Luke Gifford

Aug 11, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford (57) during a joint training camp with the Denver Broncos at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Gifford played 18 snaps on special teams in the Dallas’ Cowboys 24-6 victory over Detroit.

Joshua Kalu

Aug 20, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (80) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Kalu has been a regular special teamer for the Tennessee Titans this year and he played six snaps on Sunday in a 19-10 win against Indianapolis

Brendan Jaimes

Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes (64) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jaimes hasn’t seen the field much this year, but played three snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to Seattle.

Maliek Collins

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) breaks the tackle of Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Collins made a tackle and had a quarterback hurry from the defensive tackle position in the Texans’ loss to Las Vegas.

Matt Farniok

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Matt Farniok (68) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Farniok played briefly on special teams for Dallas on Sunday, but suffered a torn hamstring in his limited time on the field. It is anticipated that the former Husker lineman will miss around six weeks.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire