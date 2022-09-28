Huskers in the NFL: Week 3

The NFL season is now officially in full swing after three weeks and this most recent slate of games delivered on drama (or not if you’re a fan of watching a scoring shootout in prime time). With the Nebraska Cornhuskers on bye in Week 4 of the college football season, Husker fans got to enjoy seeing some former stars in the red and white play at the next level.

15 players who spent their college career at Nebraska saw action in the NFL this week. 5 additional former Huskers are on practice squads (Ben Stille, Carlos Davis, Devine Ozigbo, Austin Allen and Khalil Davis) and two more have yet to play in the 2022-23 season due to injury. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is on Cincinnati’s IR and offensive lineman Nick Gates is on the New York Giants’ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Lavonte David and Randy Gregory led the way with big defensive performances but read below to see how all the former Huskers fared in Week 3 of the NFL season:

Lavonte David

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates a turn over during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

David was Tampa Bay’s second-leading tackler in the Buccaneers’ 14-12 loss to Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. The linebacker added seven tackles and is third on the team with 19 tackles through the first three weeks.

Brett Maher

Oct 13, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) celebrates a field goal against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Maher made three of his four field goal attempts and converted both of his PATs in Dallas’ 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

Ameer Abdullah

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs for a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (50) in the second quarter in the Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Abdullah returned his first kick of the season for 23 yards in Las Vegas’ 24-22 loss to Tennessee.

Randy Gregory

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) breaks a tackle attempt by Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory made a tackle for loss and added another two tackles for the Denver Broncos in their 11-10 victory over San Francisco on Sunday night. The linebacker also pt up two quarterback hurries.

Matt Farniok

Aug 4, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Matt Farniok (68) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Farniok has continued to play a consistent role for Dallas and played 50 snaps on offense to go with some play on special teams.

JoJo Domann

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker JoJo Domann (57) after a catch in the fourth quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Domann has yet to play a significant role on the defensive side of the ball, but was on the field for 13 snaps on special teams in the Indianapolis Colts’ 20-17 win over Kansas City.

Jack Stoll

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi (48) tackles Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (47) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Stoll saw his first two targets of the year, bringing in one of them for a four-yard reception in Philadelphia’s 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders.

Lamar Jackson

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Javon Wims (16) runs the ball as Chicago Bears safety A.J. Thomas (21) and cornerback Lamar Jackson (23) tackle him during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson has spent most of the season in a special teams role for the Chicago Bears and was on the field for 14 snaps, all of which were on special teams, in Chicago’s 23-20 triumph over the Houston Texans.

Rex Burkhead

Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) and defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (92) tackles Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) during the first quarter gainst the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Burkhead has seen his role in the running game diminish with the emergence of rookie Dameon Pierce, but the veteran carried the ball three times for nine yards on Sunday. He also caught four passes for 21 yards in Houston’s 23-20 loss to Chicago.

Dicaprio Bootle

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Dicaprio Bootle (2) walks down the hill to the field prior to training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bootle made one tackle in limited action on special teams on Sunday after being called up late from the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City lost to Indianapolis 20-17.

Luke Gifford

Aug 11, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford (57) during a joint training camp with the Denver Broncos at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie linebacker played in 22 snaps on special teams for the Cowboys on Monday night, but did not record a tackle.

Cam Jurgens

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Another NFL rookie, Jurgens played four special teams snaps in Philadelphia’s win over Washington.

Maliek Collins

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) breaks the tackle of Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Collins played a good chunk of the game on the defensive line for Houston in their loss to Chicago. The former Husker defensive lineman made a tackle for loss in the game.

Joshua Kalu

Aug 20, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (80) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Kalu played 22 snaps for the Tennessee Titans in their narrow 24-22 win over Las Vegas but did not make a tackle. The safety saw the field for eight plays on defense and 22 plays on special teams.

Stanley Morgan Jr.

Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) prepares to make a catch during a drill at the Cincinnati Bengals practice at Paul Brown Stadium Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

20190806 Bengalspractice0163

Morgan played 22 snaps in total on Sunday, with 16 of them coming on special teams. The Cincinnati wide receiver also made a tackle in their 27-12 win over the New York Jets.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire