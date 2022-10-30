Huskers in the NBA: Week 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers currently have three former players in the NBA: guard Dalano Banton of the Toronto Raptors, guard Bryce McGowens of the Charlotte Hornets, and forward Isaiah Roby of the San Antonio Spurs.

Week 2 of the NBA is now officially in the books. The start of the season has been filled with surprises. Roby’s Spurs are in fourth place in the Western Conference at 4-2, while the Utah Jazz are in third at 5-2. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have sputtered to a disappointing 1-5 start.

From a Nebraska perspective, McGowens headlined the week by scoring his first NBA basket.

Let’s take a quick look at the past week for the three former Cornhuskers.

Dalano Banton

MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST STL BLK 10/24 @ MIA 8 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 3 1 0 0 10/26 vs. PHI 4 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 10/28 vs. PHI 9 4 2-5 0-2 0-0 2 0 1 0

It was a relatively uneventful week for Banton. In total, he posted six points, two assists, and six rebounds in 21 minutes.

Bryce McGowens

MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST STL BLK 10/23 @ ATL 3 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 10/26 @ NY 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 10/28 @ ORL 5 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 1 0 10/29 vs. GS 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0

McGowens scored his first NBA basket this week!

Overall, he appeared in three out of Charlotte’s four games. He logged a DNP-coach’s decision against the Golden State Warriors. His best performance came against the Orlando Magic; he had a highlight dunk to go along with a rebound, an assist, and a steal in five minutes.

Isaiah Roby

MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST STL BLK 10/24 @ MIN 13 6 2-6 2-4 0-2 2 4 2 0 10/26 @ MIN 10 2 1-3 0-1 0-0 3 0 0 0 10/28 vs. CHI 6 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 0 1 0

Roby continues to play a limited role off the bench for the surprisingly competitive San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs went 2-1 this week. Roby’s best performance came in a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, as Roby knocked down two threes and came up with two steals.

