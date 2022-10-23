Huskers in the NBA: Week 1

The NBA regular season officially tipped off on October 18.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers currently have three former players in the league: Dalano Banton, Bryce McGowens, and Isaiah Roby.

Banton is entering his second season with the Toronto Raptors. McGowens was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. He was his NBA debut this week.

Roby was originally drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2019, but he was quickly traded to the Dallas Mavericks. In the middle of rookie season, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played for three seasons. He joined the San Antonio Spurs this offseason.

Let’s take a look at how each player fared in their Week 1 action.

Dalano Banton

10/19 vs. CLE: 9 MIN, 2 PTS (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), 1 AST, 1 REB, 1 BLK

10/21 @ BKN: 13 MIN, 4 PTS (2-4 FG), 1 STL

10/22 @ MIA: 6 MIN, 3 PTS (1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT), 1 BLK

Bryce McGowens

Oct 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7) enters the game during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

10/19 @ SA: 4 MIN, 0 PTS (0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT), 1 BLK

10/21 vs. NO: DNP – Coach’s Decision

Isaiah Roby

SAN ANTONIO, TX – OCTOBER 19:Isaiah Roby #18 of the San Antonio Spurs drives against Charlotte Hornets in the second half at AT&T Center on October 19, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

10/19 vs. CHA: 9 MIN, 5 PTS (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), 2 REB, 1 BLK, 1 STL

10/22 @ PHI: 14 MIN, 2 PTS (1-2 FG), 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 STL

