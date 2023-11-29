Huskers' Nash Hutmacher named honorable mention all-Big Ten

Nov. 28—LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska nose tackle Nash Hutmacher, a Chamberlain High School product and Oacoma native, earned honorable mention all-Big Ten Conference recognition from the conference's coaches and media members, announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Hutmacher, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior, started all 12 games as a junior and set career highs with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a leader of the Huskers' top-10-ranked run defense. He also blocked a field goal in the season finale against Iowa on Nov. 24. After wearing No. 72 in prior seasons, Hutmacher sported the No. 0 this season as one of 10 Huskers to earn a single-digit number in a team vote selecting him as one of Nebraska's "toughest" players.

With Hutmacher manning the middle of the defensive front, Nebraska posted its best rushing defense (92.9 yards per game), total defense (303.5 yards per game) and scoring defense (18.3 points per game) since joining the Big Ten in 2011.