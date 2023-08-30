Huskers name starting kicker

Head coach Matt Rhule officially named Nebraska’s starting kicker for their season opener. Freshman Tristan Alvano beat out junior Timmy Bleekrode for the starting job for the season opener in Minnesota.

Rhule told the media at his Tuesday press conference that Alvano’s young age never played a factor in his decision.

“I don’t ever want to use age as an excuse. They don’t. Tristian Alvano is the starting kicker for the University of Nebraska. That means something. There’s a long lineage of elite specialists… if the kick comes down to the end, I’m going to put him out there, and he’s going to make it.”

Alvano made headlines last season this year when he went five-for-five on field goals in Omaha Westside’s 43-41 win over Gretna in the NSAA State Championship game. During his senior year, Alvano was 16-20 in field goals with a career-long of 57 yards.

Rhule did not say if Alvano would also handle kickoff duties. Punter Brian Buschini may be responsible for kickoffs but the head coach did not specify.

Sunday Talent?

Damon Benning claims 5⭐️ freshman Kicker Tristan Alvano is a “Sunday talent”pic.twitter.com/OPM6D8YWXZ — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) August 4, 2023

State Championship Kick

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Tristan Alvano – who kicked this 45 yard State Championship Winning Field Goal is officially N! #Huskers #GBR pic.twitter.com/7hKgwmP7BW — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) December 16, 2022

The Announcement

Tristan Alvano starting kicker pic.twitter.com/4HTtZrSPCQ — BigRedMafia (@BillionMate) August 29, 2023

Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley

Huskers new Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley @coachedfoley had this to say about kicker Tristan Alvano @AlvanoTristan out of Westside HS @WestsideHigh66 pic.twitter.com/EovbfAcX2w — Andy Kendeigh (@AKendeighKETV) January 31, 2023

The Committment

WE GOT OUR GUY. 5⭐️ K, Tristan Alvano has committed to Nebraska. #GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/9wFUu5vKNk — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) December 16, 2022

