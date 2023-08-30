Huskers name starting kicker

Evan Bredeson
Head coach Matt Rhule officially named Nebraska’s starting kicker for their season opener. Freshman Tristan Alvano beat out junior Timmy Bleekrode for the starting job for the season opener in Minnesota.

Rhule told the media at his Tuesday press conference that Alvano’s young age never played a factor in his decision.

“I don’t ever want to use age as an excuse. They don’t. Tristian Alvano is the starting kicker for the University of Nebraska. That means something. There’s a long lineage of elite specialists… if the kick comes down to the end, I’m going to put him out there, and he’s going to make it.”

Alvano made headlines last season this year when he went five-for-five on field goals in Omaha Westside’s 43-41 win over Gretna in the NSAA State Championship game. During his senior year, Alvano was 16-20 in field goals with a career-long of 57 yards.

Rhule did not say if Alvano would also handle kickoff duties. Punter Brian Buschini may be responsible for kickoffs but the head coach did not specify.

