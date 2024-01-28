Huskers meet with in-state quarterback

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have met with a class of 2025 prospect. Kolbe Volkmer is a quarterback for Pius X High School out of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Volkmer is listed at 6-5, 220-pounds. Last year, he threw for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions. He only appeared in eight games during the season.

The quarterback met with special teams coach Ed Foley on Friday afternoon. He last met with the Husker coaching staff when he visited during the Maryland game in November of 2023.

Volkmer has not received an offer from the Cornhuskers but has also been receiving interest in North Dakota State and Northwestern.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire