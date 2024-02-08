Huskers lose commitment from 2025 WR CJ Simon
The Nebraska Cornhuskers 2025 recruiting class took a hit on Tuesday evening when wide receiver CJ Simon announced he would be decommitting from the Huskers.
“After careful consideration, prayers, and conversations with my family, I have decided to announce that I will be decommiting from the University of Nebraska. I would like to thank the coaches and staff for giving me an opportunity. My recruitment is now open.”
The Moore, Oklahoma native committed to the Huskers on December 2 over offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.
With Simon’s decommitment, the Huskers now hold three commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, including running back Connor Booth, defensive tackle Tyson Terry, and running back Caden VerMaas.
