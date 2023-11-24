Huskers lose 13-10 heartbreaker to No. 17 Iowa

It all came down to this for Nebraska football. A Black Friday game at home on Senior Day against No. 17 Iowa. Both teams found ways all season to either win or lose. That didn’t change today as the Huskers and the Hawkeyes found a way. For Nebraska, it was a way to lose, and for Iowa, it was a way to win.

For the third time this season, the Huskers watched as their opponent kicked the go-ahead field goal to take a 13-10 win. Yet somehow, this one was the most remarkable. Tied 10-10 with less than a minute to go, Tommi Hill picked off Iowa’s Deacon Hill to give Nebraska an opportunity to get into field goal range. But then a few plays later, Chubba Purdy threw an interception, putting the Hawkeyes in field goal range.

Purdy’s lone interception, along with his second-quarter fumble, resulted in both of Iowa’s field goals on the afternoon. He finished the game with 189 yards passing and a touchdown pass.

Freshman Jaylen Lloyd once again was on the receiving end of Purdy’s touchdown pass, this time hauling in a 66-yard bomb and turning on the jets to take it for the score. Freshman Tristan Alvano went 1-of-2 in field goal kicking, nailing a 44-yarder with the wind to his back and missing a 44-yarder into the wind.

Nebraska’s defense put together another big showing, despite once again coming up short. The Blackshirts held Deacon Hill to 94 yards passing, along with picking him off once. Though it surrendered 163 yards rushing, Nebraska’s defense made up for it in field goal blocking. The Huskers blocked two field goals in the loss, keeping them in the game. However, Iowa found a way to sneak off with the win.

The Huskers finish the regular season at 5-7, their best season since 2019, but will not be bowl-eligible. If Nebraska isn’t selected, it will be the seventh straight year without a bowl game trip.

Iowa's field goal gets blocked, scoreless in Lincoln

What a turn of events. Iowa had a delay of game before attempting a 25-yard field goal. And then…the 30-yarder was blocked. pic.twitter.com/U36Ki6XS9R — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2023

Hawkeyes strike first, punching it in for a touchdown, 7-0 Iowa

Extra effort by Deacon Hill for the @HawkeyeFootball touchdown. pic.twitter.com/fJo3VKYW7R — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2023

Lloyd blazes downfield for a big touchdown reception, 10-7 Iowa

NEBRASKA GOING DEEP! pic.twitter.com/h9vXlzNSsa — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2023

Nebraska blocks another punt, score remains 10-7 Hawkeyes

Alvano's kick into the wind goes wide left, still 10-10 in Lincoln

Nebraska's kick to take the lead is…no good. pic.twitter.com/Vsh7qrlOqO — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2023

Hill picks off Hill, Huskers takeover with less than a minute

Tommi Hill coming up clutch for @HuskerFootball. pic.twitter.com/ciI5UTNRx9 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2023

Purdy gets picked off, Iowa football in Nebraska territory

Iowa with the game winning field goal as time expires

IOWA WALKS IT OFF! Marshall Meeder connects on his FIRST field goal attempt of the season for @HawkeyeFootball. pic.twitter.com/vr6teHjJZO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 24, 2023

