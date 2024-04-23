Huskers to host Texas edge rushers this weekend

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting a class of 2025 prospect this weekend. Keylan Abrams is a three-star EDGE rusher out of Desoto, Texas.

Abrams is a three-star prospect on 247Sports and Rivals and is ranked as a top-100 player in Texas by both sites. This past season, he recorded 87 tackles, 29 for loss, and 23.5 sacks.

This past June, Abrams decided to end his recruitment early by committing to Purdue. He would decommit in February.

The Texan also has visits to Purdue and Texas Tech this June. According to Rivals, Abrams is on the smaller side for a defensive end prospect, standing at just 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds.

Abrams’s visit is scheduled to last all weekend from April 26-28.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire