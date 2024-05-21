Huskers to host Minnesota commit for official visit

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will have the opportunity to flip one of the Midwest’s top pass rushers in a few weeks.

Minnesota linebacker/defensive end commitment Emmanuel Karmo has scheduled official visits to multiple programs despite committing to the Golden Gophers earlier this spring.

He announced on social media that he has scheduled official visits to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Nebraska.

“Below is my upcoming official visit schedule. Even though I’m proudly committed to the Gophers, I believe it’s important to explore all my options and ensure I’m making the best decision for my future,” he said on X.



The Minnesota commitment is scheduled to visit Wisconsin first on May 31 before visiting the Golden Gophers on June 7. He’ll then wrap up his official visit schedule with a trip to Columbus on June 14 before taking his final trip to Lincoln on June 21.

Karma is ranked as a four-star prospect by both On3 and ESPN, who also rank him as a top-300 prospect in the country. He is considered the top-ranked recruit in the state of Minnesota across the recruiting industry.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire