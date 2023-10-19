Huskers to host Maryland football commit

A Maryland football commit has set a visit date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Larry Tarver is a four-star cornerback out of Miami Gardens, Florida.

The class of 2024 prospect originally committed to the Maryland Terrapins on June 27. In 2022, he was a member of the Miami Herald all-county second-team selections.

He’s played in all three phases of the game as a wide receiver, cornerback, and kick returner. He’s also an accomplished track star have won the district championship in the 200-meter dash.

Tarver is set to visit the Cornhuskers on October 28, when Nebraska welcomes Purdue to Memorial Stadium. Kick-off time is set for 2:30 p.m.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska 🌽🔴 @evancooper2 @philipsimpson1 pic.twitter.com/n1lJ714FR9 — Larry Tarver Jr 4⭐️ (@begreat___4) October 12, 2023

