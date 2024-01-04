Huskers favored to land two transfer portal targets

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been projected as the favorites in landing two transfer portal targets. Stefon Thompson and Xe’ree Alexander are both linebackers in the portal.

Alexander played for Idaho in 2023. He recorded 74 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Before ultimately signing with Idaho, he was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and had multiple Power Five offers, including Arizona and Arizona State.

Thompson appeared in 13 games in 2023. He recorded 52 tackles, four tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. The linebacker will have two years of eligibility remaining after transferring.

The recruiting service On3 has Thompson selecting Nebraska over Kansas State and Alexander transferring to the Cornhuskers over the Washington Huskies.

