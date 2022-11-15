Huskers fall in USA Today Sports NCAA Re-Rank

Following their 34-3 loss to Michigan, who is ranked No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell in the USA Today Sports NCAA Re-Rank. The system ranks all 131 teams in FBS from first to last, similar to the NET rankings used in college basketball.

With the defeat, the Huskers are eliminated from bowl contention, barring a miracle in which there are not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all available spots in bowl games. Nebraska’s last win came at Rutgers on Oct. 7 in a gritty 14-13 victory.

Of the top 15 teams in the re-rank, three of them come from the Big Ten. Read below to see where the Huskers and the rest of their conference foes stand in the grand landscape of college football.

#2 - Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: #2

#3 - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes helmets (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: #3

#12 - Penn State

Penn State Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: #15

#29 - Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: #20

#39 - Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: #61

#45 - Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: #54

#49 - Minnesota

Aug 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmets at a tailgate party before a game against the New Mexico State Aggies at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: #53

#50 - Maryland

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: #39

#60 - Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 5-5

Previous rank: #51

#69 - Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 5-5

Previous rank: #71

#89 - Rutgers

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 4-6

Previous rank: #87

#98 - Nebraska

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Record: 3-7

Previous rank: #94

#106 - Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 3-7

Previous rank: #103

#119 - Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 1-9

Previous rank: #115

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire