Huskers fall in USA Today Sports NCAA Re-Rank
Following their 34-3 loss to Michigan, who is ranked No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell in the USA Today Sports NCAA Re-Rank. The system ranks all 131 teams in FBS from first to last, similar to the NET rankings used in college basketball.
With the defeat, the Huskers are eliminated from bowl contention, barring a miracle in which there are not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all available spots in bowl games. Nebraska’s last win came at Rutgers on Oct. 7 in a gritty 14-13 victory.
Of the top 15 teams in the re-rank, three of them come from the Big Ten. Read below to see where the Huskers and the rest of their conference foes stand in the grand landscape of college football.
#2 - Michigan
Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 10-0
Previous rank: #2
#3 - Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes helmets (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 10-0
Previous rank: #3
#12 - Penn State
Penn State Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 8-2
Previous rank: #15
#29 - Illinois
Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: #20
#39 - Purdue
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-4
Previous rank: #61
#45 - Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-4
Previous rank: #54
#49 - Minnesota
Aug 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmets at a tailgate party before a game against the New Mexico State Aggies at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: #53
#50 - Maryland
Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 6-4
Previous rank: #39
#60 - Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-5
Previous rank: #51
#69 - Michigan State
Michigan State Spartans (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 5-5
Previous rank: #71
#89 - Rutgers
Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 4-6
Previous rank: #87
#98 - Nebraska
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 3-7
Previous rank: #94
#106 - Indiana
Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 3-7
Previous rank: #103
#119 - Northwestern
Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 1-9
Previous rank: #115
