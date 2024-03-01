Huskers fall on the road to Ohio State 78-69

Nebraska hit the road to face Ohio State with a four-game winning streak on the line. The Huskers could not extend the streak to five, falling to the Buckeyes 78-69.

Though Nebraska and Ohio State battled throughout the night, the Huskers failed to take the lead in the second half. The Buckeyes’ Jamison Battle dominated the game for Ohio State, scoring 32 points and going a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line.

The 32-point effort by Battle made it the most points scored by a player against the Huskers this season. Ohio State’s main source of scoring came from the free-throw line. The Buckeyes shot 24-of-28 from the line, while Nebraska shot just 7-of-8.

Rienk Mast and Jamarques Lawrence led Nebraska in scoring, delivering 14 points apiece. Mast also hauled in 12 rebounds to post his sixth double-double of the year.

The Huskers fall to 20-9 on the season and 10-8 in conference play, all eight conference losses coming on the road. Nebraska will return home to face Rutgers for Senior Night on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Another offensive rebound for @HuskerMBB and @KeiseiTominaga knocks down a 3 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/tlqD6VxozX — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 29, 2024

Nebr-ask and you shall receive 👀 Another 3 for @KeiseiTominaga to extend the @HuskerMBB lead pic.twitter.com/JL1WWfMwhF — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 1, 2024

Where there's a Wilcher, there's a way 😤@CJWilcher and @HuskerMBB putting on the pressure pic.twitter.com/4wyIzsvUjV — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 1, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire