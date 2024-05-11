Huskers fall 9-5 in extra innings to Indiana in Big Ten Semi-Finals

The Nebraska softball team squared off against Indiana in the Big Ten Semi-Finals. The Huskers and Hoosiers’ battle needed an extra-inning with the seventh ending in a 3-3 tie. Unfortunately for Nebraska, the eighth inning ended its Big Ten run.

Indiana erupted in the extra inning, delivering six runs to jump to a 9-3 lead. The Huskers took a 3-0 lead over the Hoosiers before Indiana scored nine straight. Nebraska attempted to bounce back in the bottom of the eighth, even getting a two-run home run from Peyton Cody. But the Huskers could not erase the deficit.

Billie Andrews led Nebraska in hitting, finishing the game 4-for-4 with two RBIs, which occurred in the second off a two-run home run. Ava Bredwell also delivered a home run in the first to put Nebraska on the board. The Huskers concluded the afternoon with just six hits, while Indiana hit 11 to tally up its nine runs.

Nebraska moves to a 30-23 record and will await its fate for the College Softball World Series. The Selection Show is set for Sunday night at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN2. The College Softball World Series Regionals will then commence on Thursday.

