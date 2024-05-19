Huskers fall 11-6 to Michigan State in final regular season game

The Nebraska baseball team concluded the regular season Saturday morning with a conference game against Michigan State. The Huskers entered the day with a chance to win a share of the regular season Big Ten Title.

Nebraska finished the day with 11 hits and five RBIs, leaving nine runners on base. Michigan State delivered 14 hits for nine RBIs but also left nine runners on base. The Spartans also scored off two throwing errors by Nebraska.

The Huskers fell behind early, trailing 6-0 through four innings, another hole they failed to climb out of. Dylan Carey drove in a two-RBI double for Nebraska in the sixth, putting it on the board.

Gabe Swansen followed shortly after with a sacrificial RBI, his first RBI in over a month. Tyler Stone also hit a sacrificial RBI in the seventh, which occurred after Case Sanderson delivered an RBI single. Sanderson also led the Huskers in hits with three.

Nebraska concludes the regular season 34-19 and conference play 16-8. The Huskers hold the No. 2 seed heading into the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Tuesday.

