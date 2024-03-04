Huskers take down Rutgers 67-56 on Senior Night

Nebraska completed its final home game of the regular season against Rutgers. The Huskers took down the Scarlet Knights in a stellar 67-56 win to accompany their celebration of Senior Night.

Nebraska honored four seniors on the night: Keisei Tominaga, Josiah Allick, C.J. Wilcher, and Jarron Coleman. The squad combined for 36 points on the night, nearly half of the points scored by Nebraska in the win. The Huskers spent almost the entire game with the lead, and Rutgers never held it.

Tominaga led Nebraska in scoring, tallying up 18 points on the night. Juwan Gary dropped 15 points in the win and hauled in 11 rebounds to earn his fifth double-double of the season. Allick also earned a double-double, scoring 10 points and snatching a team-high and season-high 12 rebounds, his first of the season.

The Huskers move to 21-9 on the season and 11-8 in conference play. Nebraska will hit the road to face Michigan for its final regular season game. Tipoff is set for Sunday morning at 11 a.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

You just had a feeling this Keisei Tominaga And-1 3 would drop. @KeiseiTominaga x @HuskerMBB 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/T94nPd7tFY — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire