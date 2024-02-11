Huskers dominate Michigan 79-59 to earn their 17th win of the season

Nebraska returned home Saturday night following two road losses. The Huskers welcomed in Michigan, seeking their elusive 17th win, something they haven’t done since 2018-2019. Nebraska won in dominating fashion, blowing out the Wolverines en route to a 75-59 victory.

The Huskers erupted in the first half, leading by as much as 43-13 before heading into the locker rooms up 45-25. On the night, Nebraska shot 30-of-64 while Michigan shot just 20-of-62.

Keisei Tominaga finished the night as the Huskers’ top scorer, landing 19 points, by going 8-of-14 in total shooting. Tominaga also shot 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, reaching a season total of 50 in three-pointers. He is now 17 three-pointers away from reaching the top-10 in school history for three-pointers made in a single season.

Josiah Allick took runner-up in scoring for Nebraska, dropping 16 points by going 7-of-10 in total shooting. Allick also led the Huskers in rebounds, hauling in eight. Brice Williams scored 13 points for Nebraska, shooting 5-of-9 from the field. Rienk Mast tallied up 11 points for the Huskers and led the team in assists with eight.

Nebraska is now 17-8 on the season and 7-7 in conference play. It will remain home to face Penn State next Saturday morning. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

