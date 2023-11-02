Huskers make cut for top wide receiver

A four-star wide receiver from the state of Missouri has announced his top eight schools, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have made the cut. Isaiah Mozee is a 6-0, 190-pound prospect for Lee Summit North.

All four major recruiting services currently rank the receiver as the top player in the state for the class of 2025. His eight finalists are Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Nebraska.

Mozee told 247Sports that he plans on making an early commitment.

“I want to commit early. I don’t want the headache. I want to do it before my senior year. I want to help recruit guys and early enroll. I will be ready after the season.”

Through nine games this season, Mozee has 61 receptions for 888 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Top 8! All Glory to God !! pic.twitter.com/eWrsMENvx1 — Isaiah Mozee (@IsaiahMozee2) October 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire