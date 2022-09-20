Huskers continue to fall in ESPN’s FPI rankings after Week 3

The Nebraska Cornhuskers fell sharply in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) rankings following their 49-14 loss to No. 6-ranked Oklahoma. The Huskers are now 1-3 on the season after wrapping up their non-conference slate against the Sooners. This Saturday is the first of two bye weeks for Nebraska before they begin Big Ten play at home against Indiana on October 1.

The FPI metric, according to ESPN, “measures team’s true strength on a net points scale; expected point margin vs. average opponent on neutral field.” The FPI also projects teams’ record, chances to win out, chances of winning out the rest of the season, including conference championship games, winning their conference, making the College Football Playoff, and winning the National Championship.

The Big Ten had a subpar showing overall, with six teams moving up in the rankings and eight teams taking a tumble.

Read below to see where the Huskers and the rest of the Big Ten stack up:

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes helmets (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 3 (2)

Projected W-L: 11.4-1.2

Chances of winning 6 games: 100%

Chances of winning the division: 59.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 51.1%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 67.2%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 19.0%

Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 4 (5)

Projected W-L: 10.3-2.0

Chances of winning 6 games: 100%

Chances of winning the division: 22.8%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 17.2%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 31.2%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 4.8%

Penn State

Penn State Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 10 (13)

Projected W-L: 9.6-2.5

Chances of winning 6 games: 100%

Chances of winning the division: 15.2%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 10.0%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 15.5%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 1.5%

Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 16 (11)

Projected W-L: 6.9-5.1

Chances of winning 6 games: 86.8%

Chances of winning the division: 2.1%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 1.2%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.5%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 18 (23)

Projected W-L: 8.9-3.5

Chances of winning 6 games: 99.6%

Chances of winning the division: 40.8%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 8.7%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 1.5%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.1%

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 19 (35)

Projected W-L: 7.6-4.7

Chances of winning 6 games: 94.3%

Chances of winning the division: 35.9%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 7.9%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.2%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Maryland

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 29 (28)

Projected W-L: 7.5-4.6

Chances of winning 6 games: 94.8%

Chances of winning the division: 0.8%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.4%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.1%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 30 (26)

Projected W-L: 6.9-5.3

Chances of winning 6 games: 86.5%

Chances of winning the division: 17.5%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 2.9%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 48 (55)

Projected W-L: 5.7-6.4

Chances of winning 6 games: 54.9%

Chances of winning the division: 3.6%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.3%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 56 (58)

Projected W-L: 6.0-6.0

Chances of winning 6 games: 64.7%

Chances of winning the division: 1.8%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.2%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Rutgers

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 72 (63)

Projected W-L: 5.4-6.6

Chances of winning 6 games: 43.7%

Chances of winning the division: 0.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.0%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 76 (59)

Projected W-L: 3.3-8.7

Chances of winning 6 games: 3.3%

Chances of winning the division: 0.4%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.0%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 79 (78)

Projected W-L: 4.7-7.3

Chances of winning 6 games: 22.0%

Chances of winning the division: 0.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.0%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

FPI Ranking (Previous week’s ranking): 100 (86)

Projected W-L: 2.4-9.6

Chances of winning 6 games: 0.1%

Chances of winning the division: 0.0%

Chances of winning the Big Ten: 0.0%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Chances of winning the National Championship: 0.0%

