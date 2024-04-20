Huskers contact former MAC offensive player of the year

A former MAC offensive player of the year has entered the transfer portal, and early reports show that the Cornhuskers have already been in contact. Peny Boone is a 6-foot-1, 245-pound running back who had spent this past offseason with the Louisville Cardinals before entering the portal.

He began his career at Maryland before transferring to Toledo for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Last season, he ran for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games en route to being named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 has reported that Boone has already heard from 21 schools since entering the portal. He is also considered a Top Three available player in the portal per On3.

Former Louisville RB Peny Boone has heard from these 2️⃣1️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, @on3sports has learned Boone is Top 3 Available player in the Portal (per On3 Industry) 👀https://t.co/c6U0VrOxby pic.twitter.com/ifg0xEgrlB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire