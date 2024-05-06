Huskers’ comeback turns sour in 6-2 loss to Minnesota

The Huskers finished their three-game series against Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. Though Nebraska clinched the series, the Golden Gophers ended the series with a win, taking down the Huskers 6-2.

Nebraska fell short despite its comeback attempt. The Huskers trailed 3-0 over Minnesota before closing the gap to 3-2. But the Golden Gophers put the game away in the sixth, scoring three unanswered runs to go up 6-2.

Nebraska scored two runs off seven hits, while Minnesota totaled six runs off five hits. Josh Caron led the Huskers in the batter’s box, going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring two runs. Case Sanderson and Tyler Stone recorded the team’s two RBIs.

Sanderson hit an RBI single in the fourth, and Stone delivered a sacrificial RBI in the sixth. The Huskers put six total pitchers on the mound in the loss, combining six strikeouts, five hits, and six runs across 31 batters.

Nebraska falls to 30-16 on the season and 12-6 in conference play. It will return home to face off against South Dakota State in a single-game series on Wednesday night. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire