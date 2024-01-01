Huskers of class of ’25 wide receiver from Illinois

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a scholarship offer to a wide receiver out of Illinois. Brayden Trimble is a class of 2025 prospect out of Mount Zion High School.

The three-star recruit currently holds six offers, including Northwestern, Iowa, and Illinois. During his Junior year, he appeared in 11 games and made 69 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Huskers class of 2025 currently holds four recruits, with three of those commitments coming from the state of Nebraska. They are defensive lineman Tyson Terry, athlete Caden VerMaas, running back Conor Booth, and athlete CJ Simon.

