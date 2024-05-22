Huskers blown out 15-2 by Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament’s Opening Round

The Nebraska baseball started the post-season at the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha on Tuesday night. Rain and flooding delayed the No. 2 Huskers’ opening-round showdown with No. 7 Ohio State by six hours. However, the delay paled in comparison as Nebraska fell in a devasting 15-2 seven-inning loss.

The Buckeyes delivered 15 hits for 15 RBIs on the night, most of which occurred in the fourth. Ohio State nailed seven hits for eight RBIs to go from a 3-0 lead to an 11-0 one. In the loss, Nebraska sent five pitchers to the mound, which tallied up just ten strikeouts, five groundouts, and four flyouts across 42 batters.

The Buckeyes meanwhile put three pitchers on the mound and threw 11 strikeouts while surrendering just four hits and two runs. Josh Caron delivered one of the Huskers’ RBIs, nailing a solo home run in the fourth. Dylan Carey added to Nebraska’s score by earning an RBI single in the sixth.

But Ohio State’s surge ended up being the Huskers’ downfall. They now must fight to stay alive in the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska will continue action against Purdue on Wednesday night.

The winner will advance to face the loser of Indiana v. Ohio State on Friday night. The first pitch between Nebraska and Purdue is set for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire