Huskers add sixth commitment to class of 2025

The Huskers received their sixth commitment to the class of 2025 on Thursday morning. Tight end Bear Tenney is a three-star prospect from Lone Peak High School in American Fork, Utah.

In 2023, he caught 27 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns as a junior at Lucas Lovejoy High School in Texas. Tenney is the sixth commitment to Nebraska’s class of 2025 and the first tight end.

The prospect told 247Sports that Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola significantly influenced his recruitment.

“Me and Dylan Raiola have been in contact for a while now and he’s been pushing for me to join him. Nebraska is going to be a great fit. I’m going to love him as my QB — who wouldn’t want a five-star as their QB?”

Tenney’s commitment is somewhat of a surprise as the tight end did not name Nebraska among his top five schools when he released the group in February. He listed Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Utah, and Washington.

