Husker Women React to Assistant Suspension, Scoggin's removal
The Husker women react to the suspension of assistant coach Chuck Love & the removal of Ashley Scoggin from the team.
From smart TVs and robot vacuums to air purifiers and premium headphones, these are the best Presidents Day tech deals you'll find online.
Coaches Poll top 25 powered by USA TODAY - where do all the top teams stand in the latest college basketball rankings after Week 16?
Kim Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll on Monday. Mulkey, who won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor's coach, has guided LSU to 23 victories in her first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week's poll.
Mark Cavendish laid down an early-season marker on Monday when the Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl rider sprinted to victory at the end of the 173-kilometre second stage of the UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi.
Jaime Munguia put D'Mitrius Ballard away in the third round Saturday in Tijuana, Mexico.
The shortage of semiconductors during the COVID-19 pandemic is just one reason there's a shortage of chips. How autos are developed also plays a role.
As some countries ease COVID-19 rules and open travel to foreigners, Djokovic’s name remains on the entry list to the BNP Paribas Open.
The Houston Texans take North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu in the latest two-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus.
There are some interesting words cast into the Mach-E's electric motor casing.
Like everyone else, CJ McCollum has no idea when Zion Williamson will be able to return for the Pelicans.
Many people have seen their finances upended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For much of the pandemic, there was a federal eviction ban in place that prohibited landlords from removing tenants on the basis of nonpayment. Landlords in Los Angeles are barred from raising the cost of rent for more than 650,000 rent-stabilized units across the city until 2023.
Data: Minnesota Legislative Reference Library; Note: Senators were not up for re-election in 2014 or 2018; Five legislators intending to run for other offices excluded in 2022 for now; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosAn expected wave of state legislative retirements is starting to swell ahead of the 2022 election.What's happening: Twenty-five state legislators have already announced that they won't seek re-election in November, per announcements and a tally kept by the Legislative Reference Library.GO
Feb. 20, 2022, letters: Readers comment on living in the U.S., Florida's possible abortion ban and local teacher shortages.
The 2023 recruiting class for Nebraska has some momentum. The Huskers recently picked up a commitment from Dwight Bootle whose brother played at Nebraska from 2016 to 2020. The Huskers are now adding another legacy with offensive lineman Sam Sledge, from Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep, whose father also played offensive line for Nebraska.
There's only a 10% chance that the Fed manages to leave the economy and markets unharmed, Mohamed El-Erian said.
Tom Izzo: “When I watched it on a big screen and I saw people swinging, I saw the fans right behind them, it reminded me of the Malice in the Palace."
Hunter Garvin and Ben Kueter both won their third state titles on Saturday night at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.
Bernal discusses hopes for future return in extensive video interview with Semana: 'I want to be the best version of Egan Bernal.'
The Sparks pieced together a younger, deeper roster this offseason through trades and free agency. A look at the new roster for the 2022 season.