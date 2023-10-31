Husker wins Big Ten Special Teams Player-of-the-Week

A Nebraska defensive back has earned Big Ten Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Quinton Newsome returned a blocked field goal in the Husker’s 31-14 victory over Purdue last Saturday.

Elijah Jeudy blocked the 4th quarter field goal attempt, and the senior cornerback, Newsome, then caught the deflection and ran it back 68 yards for the first touchdown of his Husker career. Head coach Matt Rhule said he was proud of the role the senior plays on special teams.

“Very fired up for Quinton. I should have said that in my opening remarks. They told me that earlier. If he doesn’t adjust on that fumble, the game might be different in that punt return. The fact that you have a senior who’s out there playing on the punt return team, that speaks a lot to him. He’s an NFL player and he’s out there playing on the punt return team. We can make you do that but we’re not making him do that.”

Newsome is the first Cornhuskers to win a Big Ten weekly honor since Malcolm Hartzog won Freshman of the Week in October of 2022.

