Husker soccer first half dominance leads to 3-1 win over Gonzaga

The Nebraska soccer team concluded its trip to Washington with a showdown against Gonzaga on Sunday afternoon. After blowing out Eastern Washington 6-0 on Thursday, the Huskers earned another victory, triumphing over the Bulldogs 3-1.

Though Gonzaga outshot Nebraska 17-10, the Huskers made their shots count. All three goals for Nebraska came in the first half.

Nicola Hauk scored first and fast for the Huskers, putting her shot in the back of the net not even two minutes into the match. Hauk was set up by a pass from Sarah Weber, who brought in off a corner kick. Eleanor Dale took it from there for Nebraska, putting up two goals over the next 37 minutes. Dale’s second goal also came with an assist from Maggie Altman.

Though Gonzaga earned a second-half goal, Nebraska’s defense kept the match out of reach. Keeper Sami Hauk also played a part in Nebraska’s win, finishing the match with six total saves.

The Huskers improve to 3-0-1 on the season and will return home to face Missouri on Aug. 31. The match is set for 7:05 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

Nicola Hauk strikes quickly to give Nebraska the 1-0 lead

2' | HUSKERS STRIKE FIRST WITH A NICOLA HAUK GOAL!! 💪 Huskers up early 1-0. pic.twitter.com/4CHikMuM56 — Nebraska Soccer (@HuskerSoccer) August 27, 2023

Keeper Sami Hauk keeps in 1-0 for Nebraska

up, up, and away 🛫 SAMI HAUK WITH THE SAVE! pic.twitter.com/lvJE9lPEal — Nebraska Soccer (@HuskerSoccer) August 27, 2023

Eleanor Dale extends Nebraska's lead to 2-0

23' | ELEANOR DALE PUTS ONE INTO THE BACK OF THE NET!! 😤 Big Red on top 2-0. pic.twitter.com/rsYakQDrzO — Nebraska Soccer (@HuskerSoccer) August 27, 2023

Dale scores her second goal of the match to put Nebraska up 3-0

38' | WHAT CAN'T SHE DO⁉️ ALTMAN FINDS DALE IN THE MIDDLE TO MAKE IT 3-0! pic.twitter.com/AEKi6qLhrM — Nebraska Soccer (@HuskerSoccer) August 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire