Husker’s release ‘hype video’ one week from kickoff

One week from today, the waiting will finally end, and college football will be back in our lives. The season is on the horizon, and the Huskers will start 2022 by facing off in a Week 0 Big Ten Conference game on another continent. Nebraska will play the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 27th.

The Husker will hold one final practice, and head coach Scott Forst will address the media for one last time before the team gets on a plane and heads across the Atlantic on Monday. Nebraska was initially supposed to play in the 2021 version of this game against fellow Big Ten member Illinois, but that trip was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

With fan anticipation for the upcoming season reaching a fever pitch, the football team’s official Twitter account decided that now would be a good time for a hype video for the one-week countdown. Accordingly, we’ve attached the video below, media coverage of the initial fan arrivals in Dublin, and the general excitement for the upcoming season. If you’re not ready for college football, I promise this video will get you excited.

Bigger than you. Bigger than us. This is Nebraska Football — and we're one week away.#GBR pic.twitter.com/aERGiRKsbE — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 20, 2022

🏈 One week from today, Nebraska Football season kicks off with the #Huskers traveling to ☘️Ireland to take on Northwestern. #GBR Don't miss the @BigRedWrapUp Preseason Special

Tuesday, Aug. 23

📺 7pm CT on World

📺. 10pm CT on Nebraska Public Media

💻 https://t.co/LACHperv2z pic.twitter.com/8TkJ6lydBd — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) August 20, 2022

Nebraska kicks off the season exactly 1 week from now @HuskerFBNation — Andy Kendeigh (@AKendeighKETV) August 20, 2022

In just week, #Huskers fans will be rolling into Aviva Stadium to kickoff the college football season in Dublin, Ireland. Our Steve Rosen gives the latest updates on ticket sales, pre- and post-game events, and how to get to and from the game. https://t.co/WiuCyt871D — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) August 20, 2022

Next Saturday @CFBONFOX returns with a Big Ten matchup LIVE from Dublin, Ireland. Scott Frost & the Nebraska @Huskers look to get their 2022 season kicked off on the right foot as they take on the @NUFBFamily Wildcats led by Pat Fitzgerald. It’s College Football on FOX 4! pic.twitter.com/24WJI5MPzF — FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) August 20, 2022

“We intend to hit the ground running. This is not an effort to say, ‘Let’s buy three or four more years.’” Time is running out for Scott Frost.@EvanBlandOWH has the story: https://t.co/evmeBzGgea #Huskers — World-Herald Sports (@OWHsports) August 20, 2022

When Nebraska football is right, this Good Life is even better. To @tomshatelOWH, that’s what this 2022 season is all about. It’s more than a winning season, a bowl game. It’s about reigniting the flame. https://t.co/etBIxre4oY — World-Herald Sports (@OWHsports) August 20, 2022

It's a massive undertaking getting the Nebraska Football Team to Ireland…now imagine what it's like to make sure all their stuff makes it. From practice gear to uniforms…even toothpaste.

Watch 10/11 NOW at 6 as we talk with the hard working equipment team for the #Huskers. pic.twitter.com/jJvcGIYngY — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) August 18, 2022

In one week we will be watching the college football season kickoff from this stadium at the @cfbireland. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/GmVPyIdqX5 — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 20, 2022

Realizing this is the last Saturday without college football until January: pic.twitter.com/bOxsvkvlhz — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 20, 2022

