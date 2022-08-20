Husker’s release ‘hype video’ one week from kickoff

Evan Bredeson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    Nebraska Cornhuskers

One week from today, the waiting will finally end, and college football will be back in our lives. The season is on the horizon, and the Huskers will start 2022 by facing off in a Week 0 Big Ten Conference game on another continent. Nebraska will play the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 27th.

The Husker will hold one final practice, and head coach Scott Forst will address the media for one last time before the team gets on a plane and heads across the Atlantic on Monday. Nebraska was initially supposed to play in the 2021 version of this game against fellow Big Ten member Illinois, but that trip was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

With fan anticipation for the upcoming season reaching a fever pitch, the football team’s official Twitter account decided that now would be a good time for a hype video for the one-week countdown. Accordingly, we’ve attached the video below, media coverage of the initial fan arrivals in Dublin, and the general excitement for the upcoming season. If you’re not ready for college football, I promise this video will get you excited.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire

