Husker recruit wins district MVP

A class of 2024 recruit was named MVP of his district on Monday afternoon. Defensive lineman Carlon Jones was named the 12-4A Division 1 All-District MVP.

The four-star recruit ended his senior season for Bay City High School with 95 tackles, 17 sacks, 30 for loss, and 23 hurries. He was the 2022 Texas District 12-4A D-1 Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, Jones recorded 102 tackles and 13 sacks.

The recruit made his commitment to the Cornhuskers on June 29th. Ohio State has made a recent run at the lineman, who is now expected to take an official visit to Columbus on December 8th.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire