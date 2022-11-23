Husker recruit breaks record in state championship game

Evan Bredeson
A member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2023 recruiting class broke a Nebraska High School record in the state championship game on Tuesday night. Tight End Benjamin Brahmer of Pierce High School had a dominant performance during Pierce’s 42-14 victory over Aurora in the Class C-1 state championship. The Husker recruit had 11 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

His 249 receiving yards are also a Class C-1 playoff record. Brahmer finishes his high school career with 3,509 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns. The three-star prospect was the first commitment of the 2023 class, having announced back in April of 2021.

Brahmer is currently ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the state of Nebraska. Four of the top five prospects in the state for 2023 are currently committed to the Cornhuskers. Joining No. 5 Brahmer are No. 1 WR Malachi Coleman, No. 3 Edge Maverick Noonan, No. 4 OT Gunnar Gottula. The No. 2 recruit in the state of Nebraska is QB Zane Flores, who is committed to Oklahoma State.

Social media reactions to Brahmer’s state championship performance can be found below.

