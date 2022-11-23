Husker recruit breaks record in state championship game

A member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2023 recruiting class broke a Nebraska High School record in the state championship game on Tuesday night. Tight End Benjamin Brahmer of Pierce High School had a dominant performance during Pierce’s 42-14 victory over Aurora in the Class C-1 state championship. The Husker recruit had 11 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

His 249 receiving yards are also a Class C-1 playoff record. Brahmer finishes his high school career with 3,509 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns. The three-star prospect was the first commitment of the 2023 class, having announced back in April of 2021.

Brahmer is currently ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the state of Nebraska. Four of the top five prospects in the state for 2023 are currently committed to the Cornhuskers. Joining No. 5 Brahmer are No. 1 WR Malachi Coleman, No. 3 Edge Maverick Noonan, No. 4 OT Gunnar Gottula. The No. 2 recruit in the state of Nebraska is QB Zane Flores, who is committed to Oklahoma State.

Social media reactions to Brahmer’s state championship performance can be found below.

Nebraska TE commit @BenjaminBrahmer of Pierce set a new 11-man playoff record for receiving yards with 11 catches on 11 targets for 249 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He also had an interception. #nebpreps #huskers pic.twitter.com/An2nR2xRwG — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) November 22, 2022

BENJAMIN BRAHMER HAVE YOURSELF A DAY! 👏 Bluejays take the lead 20-14 halfway through the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/WutiLkWtrc — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) November 22, 2022

"I think when you look at the kid and you know he's a no-brainer, don't dance around it and pull the trigger on him and keep him here," Mickey Joseph said of in-state recruiting. Benjamin Brahmer showed why he's a 'no-brainer' prospect several hours later. https://t.co/J9ZUY1sDJ8 — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 22, 2022

#Huskers TE commit Benjamin Brahmer 🎥 249 receiving yards & 3 TDs 🔥 https://t.co/WZgkY53hAs — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@TalkHuskers) November 22, 2022

FINAL: #2 @TheJaysZone score 28 unanswered in the 2nd half over #1 Aurora for its 2nd Class C-1 State title in 3 years! 🏆🏆@BenjaminBrahmer breaks 11-man playoff record w/ 2⃣4⃣9⃣ receiving yards on 11 catches and 3 TDs. Jays said they had unfinished business. Consider it done! pic.twitter.com/45onMiV5BU — Noah Sacco (@NoahSaccoTV) November 23, 2022

What a response by Pierce! 💰 Abram Scholting with the touchdown pass to Benjamin Brahmer to tie to it up 6-6 in quarter 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/QrCxf7KvLi — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) November 22, 2022

CLASS C1 FINAL: No. 2 Pierce (13-0) 42, No. 1 Aurora (12-1) 14. Benjamin Brahmer: 11 catches on 11 targets for 249 yards and 3 TDs, 6 tackles, 1 INT. Abram Scholting 14-18 for 270 yards and 3 TDs, 4 tackles. Nik Harvey 10 tackles (1 TFL), 1 QBH.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/3yEPobPV0f — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) November 22, 2022

Big win for @TheJaysZone in the Class C-1 state title game, capping off their perfect season with a 42-14 win over Aurora! Huge game from @HuskerFBNation commit Ben Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) as he totaled 2⃣4⃣9⃣ receiving yards and 3⃣ TD's in the victory! https://t.co/fUYZ3OzM74 — Anthony Mitchell (@AMitchellSports) November 22, 2022

Benjamin Brahmer out-ran the defense for a 75-yard touchdown up the right sideline (then caught the two-point conversion as well). Brahmer has set a new Class C1 single-game playoff record with 249 receiving yards (beating Wood River's Nathan Johnson's 204 yards in 1996). — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) November 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire