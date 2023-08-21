Husker recruit announces he has re-opened commitment

A Nebraska recruit has announced he has reopened his recruitment. Jayshawn Ross is a 6-4 220-pound edge rusher out of Kansas City.

In late June, the four-star prospect named his top five schools. Ross said that his finalists were Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

Interestingly Ross is not currently committed but said on social media that he was re-opening his recruitment.

“I would like to thank all the schools who have been recruiting me. I am both thankful and humbled by their recruitment. With that being said, my family and I would like to announce that I am re-opening my recruitment. I’m looking forward to finding the best place to continue my academic and athletic career.”

John Williams of Sooners Wire writes that Ross’ speed on the edge makes him a consistent disruption on the defensive line.

On the defensive side of the ball, he displays a great motor and strong hand usage to get through offensive tackles. He has really good closing speed and finishes plays with ferocity.

Ross has not placed a timetable on when he will announce his commitment.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire