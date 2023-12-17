Husker quarterback commit no longer visiting Michigan State

A Nebraska quarterback commit is no longer planning a visit to a Big Ten rival. Three-star prospect Daniel Kaelin will not be taking a trip to Michigan State.

The quarterback initially committed to Missouri but has been committed to the Cornhuskers since May. It’s believed that the recent interest in the recruitment of Dylan Raiola is the reason for Kaelin’s visit

The Bellevue West quarterback threw for 2,235 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023. The Bellevue, Nebraska native is a consensus three-star prospect across the recruiting industry and a top-10 prospect in Nebraska.

#Huskers QB Daniel Kaelin cancels visit to Mich State and stays committed to Nebraska pic.twitter.com/bTkiZq80hV — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@TalkHuskers) December 16, 2023

