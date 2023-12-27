Husker offer Connecticut wide receiver

A class of 2025 wide receiver has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Qeanu Johnson is a 5-11, 180-pound prospect from Hamden Hall High School out of Hamden, Connecticut.

Johnson had 584 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while also making contributions on defense and special teams. The receiver has had interest from multiple Big Ten teams, including Indiana and Penn State.

The Connecticut native is planning to visit Happy Valley during the Nittany Lions junior day event on January 20. Nebraska’s class of 2025 has four commits. They are defensive lineman Tyson Terry, athlete Caden VerMaas, running back Conor Booth and athlete CJ Simon.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire