Husker offensive lineman named to 2024 Hula Bowl

A Nebraska Cornhusker football player has been selected to an All-Star game. Offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili has been invited to the 2024 Hula Bowl. The annual event is described as one of the premier all-star events in college football.

“The Hula Bowl is the Nation’s Premier College Football All-Star Game. The Hula Bowl is an event where all NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL teams will be represented by top scout players during Hula Bowl week.”

The game will see 100 of the top seniors from across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Nouili started his college career at Colorado State before transferring to Nebraska. He would miss the entire 2022 after a failed drug test, which also required him to forfeit a year of eligibility.

Nouili made headlines on senior day when he was introduced as Nouri Ragaller after his stepfather Ralf Ragaller. The Hula Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium out of Orlando, Florida.

