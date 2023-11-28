Husker offensive lineman named 1st Team All District

A Nebraska offensive line recruit has been named first-team all-district. Gibson Pyle earned the honor on Monday afternoon. The Houston native was the second commitment to Matt Rhule’s 2024 recruiting class.

“I’m so excited about this next step in life and there is only more work to be done! I’m so pumped to be apart of Nebraska football and thank you to (Offensive Line) Coach (Donovan) Raiola and (Head) Coach (Matt) Rhule for me this opportunity! GO BIG REDDDD!”

Pyle plays for Klein Cain High School and is currently listed at 6-5, 285 pounds. He chose Nebraska over schools like Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, and Ole Miss. He was a unanimous selection for the All-District honor.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire