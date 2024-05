Husker offensive lineman enters transfer portal

A Nebraska offensive lineman has entered the transfer portal. Ru’Quan Buckley officially entered the portal earlier this week.

Buckley started his Husker career as a defensive lineman who converted to an interior offensive lineman midway through the 2023 season. He is now Nebraska’s fourth portal entry this week.

Linebacker Chief Borders, linebacker Korver Demman, and walk-on quarterback Jack Woche previously entered the transfer portal. Buckley, a three-star prospect in the class of 2021, came to Lincoln via Wyoming, Michigan.

