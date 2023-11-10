Husker men’s basketball takes down Florida A&M 81-54

The Nebraska men’s basketball team hosted Florida A&M for a Thursday matchup. The Huskers took down the Rattlers 81-54 to begin their season 2-0.

Nebraska again finished a game with double-digit 3-pointers, landing 10-of-28 on the night. The Huskers saw many trips to the free-throw line as they finished 25-of-36. Nebraska also dominated in the rebounding department, hauling 55 against Florida A&M’s 35.

A trio of Huskers brought the workload in scoring, combining for 51 on the night. Bradley transfer Rienk Mast led the trio, finishing with 20 points, going six-for-six at the free throw line, and snatching 16 rebounds. Freshman Eli Rice broke out in the win, scoring 16 points off the bench after only scoring two points against Lindenwood. Charlotte transfer Brice Williams rounded out the trio, delivering 15 points and went seven-for-seven at the free throw line.

Nebraska will remain home for its next few games as it hosts the Cornhusker Classic. The Huskers begin the tournament with a showdown against Rider on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Rattled off another one. pic.twitter.com/mxswxxo2o5 — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 10, 2023

.@iamelirice knocks down his third triple of the game. 16 pts, 4 reb now for the freshman. 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/qiK0e885nr — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 10, 2023

Buy a ticket, get a souvenir 🙌 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/Rd9xwetZ8n — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire