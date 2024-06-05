Husker linebacker target to give recruiting update on Wednesday

A highly-rated linebacker targeted by Nebraska is expected to give an update on his recruitment on Wednesday evening. Last month, Dawson Merritt named Nebraska and Alabama as his two finalists.

The prospect will live-stream a recruitment update and fan AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Wednesday, June 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Merritt plays for Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas. Last season, the four-star prospect recorded 83 tackles, 17 for loss, and seven sacks.

Merritt has told Chad Simmons of the On3 network that his close relationship with the Nebraska staff has played a significant role in Nebraska’s status as a finalist. He has even confirmed that he’s heard from a certain Nebraska quarterback.

“My relationship with that whole staff is different. I’m close to a lot of guys on the defensive staff. Me and Dylan Raiola have had a recent connection.”

Merritt officially visited Nebraska for the spring game at the end of April. He’s planning a visit to Tuscaloosa on June 7, with an announcement expected shortly afterward.

