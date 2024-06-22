Husker linebacker target projected to land with SEC program

One of Nebraska’s top defensive targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle, linebacker Dawson Merritt, is being projected to land with a top SEC program.

Merritt is ranked as a four-star prospect throughout the primary recruiting services. Across the recruiting industry, experts are putting in FutureCasts, Crystal Balls, and RPMs for the Kansas native to land with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Merritt took an official visit to Lincoln in late April and also to Tuscaloosa earlier this month. These are the only official visits he has taken so far in his recruitment.

Nebraska currently has 11 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class, the most recent coming from three-star defensive end Malcolm Simpson.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire