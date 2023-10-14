Husker legacy recruit trending toward Nebraska

A Husker legacy recruit appears to be trending toward Nebraska. Caleb Benning is a three-star athlete out of Omaha Westside High School.

Caleb Benning is the son of former Nebraska I-back Damon Benning. The elder Benning played for the Cornhuskers from 1993-96, running for 1,562 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 games.

The recruit has received offers from other programs such as Notre Dame, Michigan, and Iowa. The recruiting service Rivals has recently forecasted that Benning will commit to Nebraska.

Should he commit to the Cornhuskers, it would give the Huskers five of the top seven recruits in the state of Nebraska for the class of 2024. The only two not committed to Huskers are Teddy Rezac (Notre Dame) and Caleb Pyfrom (Decommitted from Illinois).

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire