Husker legacy recruit sets official visit date

A class of 2025 receiver has set his official visit date at Nebraska. Corey Simms will visit the Lincoln campus the weekend of June 14-16.

Simms is a four-star recruit for Christian Brother College in Saint Louis, Missouri. Nebraska’s coaching staff visited with the prospect in January.

As a junior, Simms caught 79 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also holds offers from LSU, Penn State, and Georgia. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Missouri as the front-runner for the receiver’s commitment.

Simms’ father, Corey Simms Sr., played basketball from 2001-2005. He would appear in 111 games in his Husker career, starting in 43.

Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds three commitments. They are running back Conor Booth, defensive lineman Tyson Terry, and safety Caden VerMaas.

